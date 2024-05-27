The occupiers attacked two companies in Kharkiv at once. RMA provided details and showed the destruction

The Russian army attacked two enterprises in Kharkiv with UMPB D-30 ammunition. This was reported by the head of the Kherkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, and showed the consequences of the attack, UNN reports.

Hostile attacks were made on the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv.

"Two enterprises specializing in agricultural and food products were hit by UMPB D-30 ammunition. A total of 11 people sustained injuries of varying degrees. Among them are 7 men and 4 women. They are aged 35 to 68 years old. A 47-year-old woman died," said Sinegubov.

Recall

The Russian army hit a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv with a KAB, wounding 11 people, one woman in serious condition. It was later reported that the woman was killed.