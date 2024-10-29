The occupiers are at a distance of 2.5-3 kilometers from Kupyansk
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops are less than three kilometers from Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. More than 2,500 locals remain in the city, and evacuations are underway.
The Russian occupiers are located at a distance of 2.5-3 km from Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kupyansk MVA, Andriy Besedin, on one of the Ukrainian TV channels, UNN reports.
"The enemy is actually 2.5-3 kilometers away from the city of Kupyansk," Besedin said.
On his Facebook page, Besedin noted that the situation remains difficult.
Every day the aggressor strikes at the community's settlements, terrorizing the local population and destroying critical infrastructure.
According to him, the general evacuation of civilians from the left bank of the Kupyansk community continues.
Due to the destruction of critical infrastructure, the settlements are left without electricity, gas and water supply. The security situation does not allow us to carry out reconstruction work there. We are constantly working to inform people about the possibility of evacuation to safer regions of Ukraine
He noted that there are currently more than 2,500 local residents in Kupyansk. More than 1400 people remain on the left bank.
MP Mariana Bezuhla recently claimed that Russian occupiers had allegedly entered Kupyansk.
This morning, the General Staff reported that the number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector reached 13 overnight. Defense forces repelled attacks in the areas of Kolisnykivka, Synkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Pershotravneve and Lozova.