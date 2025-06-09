A temporary power outage occurred in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. This was written by the governor of the kremlin, Yevgeny Balytskyi, reports UNN.

Details

The restoration of the power supply system continues in stages. Unfortunately, this situation will be repeated for some time due to previous attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the region's energy system. I ask residents of settlements where there is no electricity to be patient, specialists are working - he noted.

We will remind

On the night of June 3, an electrical substation was attacked in Melitopol, which led to the blackout of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. A substation in the Henichesk district of Kherson region was also damaged.