Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 514 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 2102 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 5604 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 19156 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 18956 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 25400 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

08:00 AM • 78280 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 73704 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 45557 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

June 9, 06:30 AM • 46033 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, power outages were reported: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2742 views

In the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, there was a temporary power outage. The occupation authorities accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of attacks on the region's energy system.

In the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, power outages were reported: what is known

A temporary power outage occurred in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. This was written by the governor of the kremlin, Yevgeny Balytskyi, reports UNN.

Details

The restoration of the power supply system continues in stages. Unfortunately, this situation will be repeated for some time due to previous attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the region's energy system. I ask residents of settlements where there is no electricity to be patient, specialists are working

- he noted.

We will remind

On the night of June 3, an electrical substation was attacked in Melitopol, which led to the blackout of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. A substation in the Henichesk district of Kherson region was also damaged.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyWar
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Melitopol
