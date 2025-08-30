The number of wounded as a result of the massive Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 30

$41.260.00
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 2618 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
11:04 AM • 20165 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 40328 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 139209 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
09:24 AM • 72244 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 62910 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 84882 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 247675 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 204612 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 97324 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Publications
Exclusives
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damagedAugust 30, 04:55 AM • 56342 views
Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineAugust 30, 06:01 AM • 59571 views
Kyiv region endured a 10-hour Russian attack: consequences in three districtsPhoto08:35 AM • 10625 views
Ihnat: F-16s worked to repel enemy attack on Ukraine tonight09:00 AM • 6784 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko and Interior Minister Klymenko reported to Zelensky on the circumstances of Parubiy's murder09:59 AM • 14200 views
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph10:03 AM • 6354 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 159073 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 164567 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 247699 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 204639 views
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Groysman
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Lviv
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
United States
Zaporizhzhia
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 71986 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 206196 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 231619 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 230588 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 213312 views
Starlink
Fake news
Sukhoi Su-27
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot

The number of wounded as a result of the massive Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

The number of victims of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia on August 30 has increased to 30 people. Most have shrapnel and cut wounds, as well as an acute stress reaction.

The number of wounded as a result of the massive Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 30

The number of victims of the August 30 attacks on Zaporizhzhia has increased again. 30 people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

Already 30 injured: victims of the night enemy attack continue to seek medical help

- the message says.

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, most of the victims have shrapnel wounds, lacerations, and an acute stress reaction.

As a result of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia, 14 apartment buildings and more than 40 private houses were damaged

Earlier, it was reported that 28 people were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, at least eight were hospitalized, including three children. Rescuers extinguished fires in two five-story buildings, five residential buildings, a service station, and a cafe.

Olga Rozgon

