The number of wounded as a result of the massive Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 30

The number of victims of the August 30 attacks on Zaporizhzhia has increased again. 30 people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

Already 30 injured: victims of the night enemy attack continue to seek medical help - the message says.

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, most of the victims have shrapnel wounds, lacerations, and an acute stress reaction.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia, 14 apartment buildings and more than 40 private houses were damaged.

Earlier, it was reported that 28 people were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, at least eight were hospitalized, including three children. Rescuers extinguished fires in two five-story buildings, five residential buildings, a service station, and a cafe.