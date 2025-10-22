Number of injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv has risen to 25: five of them are children

In Kyiv, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has increased to 25, including 5 children, said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As of 12:40, the number of wounded as a result of the Russian attack has increased to 25 people. Of them, 5 are children. - Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, more than 10 have been hospitalized, including 4 children.

Addition

In Kyiv, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Solomianskyi districts were under enemy attack. At least 10 residential buildings were damaged.

As of approximately 11 o'clock, the fire in the Dniprovskyi district of the city was being extinguished, and the fire was localized.