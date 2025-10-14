$41.610.01
The number of victims of Russian artillery shelling in Kherson has risen to three

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

As a result of the Russian artillery shelling of Kherson on October 14, 2025, three civilians were killed and four more were wounded. The Kherson Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into war crimes.

The number of victims of Russian artillery shelling in Kherson has risen to three

In Kherson, the number of victims of Russian artillery shelling has increased – three civilians were killed and four more were wounded. Investigations into war crimes have been launched following the deaths. This was reported by the Kherson Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on October 14, 2025, at about 12:30 and 13:00, the Russian army carried out another shelling of Kherson with artillery weapons. As a result of the attacks, three civilians – a man and two women – were killed.

Russians attacked UN humanitarian aid trucks in Kherson region - RMA14.10.25, 10:56 • 2354 views

Four more civilians were wounded and are currently receiving medical assistance. The investigation is ongoing, law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the shelling and collecting evidence to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into war crimes that caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

– the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the Kherson OMA reported on the shelling of the city by Russians at noon, then Oleksandr Prokudin announced one dead and wounded.

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
United Nations
Kherson