Exclusive
07:27 AM • 5376 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 12806 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
04:08 AM • 23423 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 57453 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 39469 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 61666 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 155231 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 88039 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 53722 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 66550 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Kyiv has risen to 13, with 10 more missing - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

Rescuers found three more bodies under the rubble of a high-rise building in Kyiv, increasing the number of victims of the Russian attack to 13 people. Among the dead are three children aged 2, 14, and 17, and 10 more people are missing.

The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Kyiv has risen to 13, with 10 more missing - Ministry of Internal Affairs

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, 13 people are already known to have died, and 10 more people are considered missing, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

Rescuers in Kyiv pulled three more bodies of dead residents from under the rubble of a high-rise building. The number of victims of the night Russian attack on the capital increased to 13 people. As of 10:55, 12 people died as a result of the strike on a residential building in the Darnytskyi district, 1 - in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

- Klymenko reported.

"Among the dead are three children. According to updated data, their age is 2, 14, and 17 years old. One child was unblocked at the site of the strike, two died in the hospital from extremely severe injuries," the minister said.

10 more people are considered missing

- Klymenko wrote.

According to him, search and rescue and emergency work continues at the affected sites. "In addition to emergency services, mobile units of the Migration Service and the service center have arrived, so people who have lost documents can quickly apply and restore them," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Darnytskyi District
Kyiv