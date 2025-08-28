The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Kyiv has risen to 13, with 10 more missing - Ministry of Internal Affairs

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, 13 people are already known to have died, and 10 more people are considered missing, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

Rescuers in Kyiv pulled three more bodies of dead residents from under the rubble of a high-rise building. The number of victims of the night Russian attack on the capital increased to 13 people. As of 10:55, 12 people died as a result of the strike on a residential building in the Darnytskyi district, 1 - in the Shevchenkivskyi district. - Klymenko reported.

"Among the dead are three children. According to updated data, their age is 2, 14, and 17 years old. One child was unblocked at the site of the strike, two died in the hospital from extremely severe injuries," the minister said.

10 more people are considered missing - Klymenko wrote.

According to him, search and rescue and emergency work continues at the affected sites. "In addition to emergency services, mobile units of the Migration Service and the service center have arrived, so people who have lost documents can quickly apply and restore them," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.