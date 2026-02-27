$43.210.03
The number of victims of Russia's night attack on February 27 in Kharkiv region has increased - a woman's body has been found

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

In the village of Pidserednie, Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region, the number of dead as a result of the night Russian attack has increased. Rescuers recovered the body of a deceased woman from under the rubble.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In the Kharkiv region, the number of dead in the village of Pidsrednye, Kupyansk district, has increased as a result of a night Russian attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers recovered another body of a deceased woman from under the rubble.

Context

On the night of February 27, as a result of an enemy drone attack in the Kharkiv region, a man died, his wife was wounded, and a residential building was hit. The drone destroyed a residential building in the village of Pidsrednye.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, during the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 13 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks.

Recall

On the night of February 27, Russians launched 187 drones at Ukraine, 165 of which were shot down or suppressed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

