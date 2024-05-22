The number of victims due to the Russian strike on Kharkiv has increased to nine

As a result of the strikes of Russian troops on Kharkiv, 9 people have already been injured, said the head of RMA Oleg Sinegubov, writes UNN.

Details

At the moment, doctors are helping nine victims who received explosive injuries - Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier it was reported that the Shevchenko District of the city was under attack. the Russians hit near a residential development. One of the victims, a trolleybus driver, is in serious condition. A fire was also recorded in an apartment building.