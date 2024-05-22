The number of victims due to the Russian strike on Kharkiv has increased to nine
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv, nine people were injured, including the trolleybus driver in serious condition. And there was a fire in a residential building.
As a result of the strikes of Russian troops on Kharkiv, 9 people have already been injured, said the head of RMA Oleg Sinegubov, writes UNN.
Details
At the moment, doctors are helping nine victims who received explosive injuries
Earlier it was reported that the Shevchenko District of the city was under attack. the Russians hit near a residential development. One of the victims, a trolleybus driver, is in serious condition. A fire was also recorded in an apartment building.