Number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv has risen to seven

09:10 AM • 244 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM • 3808 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 10680 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 25788 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 83809 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 64357 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 40449 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 45431 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 35772 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 62497 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Lithuania has defined Ukraine's and Moldova's accession to the European Union by 2030 as a "strategic goal"March 11, 12:15 AM • 10207 views
First step to a sensation? Turkish "Galatasaray" defeated "Liverpool" in the Champions League Round of 16 matchPhotoMarch 11, 12:38 AM • 4992 views
US Supreme Court begins process of massive refunds after Trump tariffs overturnedMarch 11, 01:11 AM • 6994 views
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exports04:32 AM • 18626 views
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the US05:50 AM • 11377 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 34935 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 83809 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 64357 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 62497 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 68556 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 18336 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 19754 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 30275 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 36477 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 36857 views
Number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv has risen to seven

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2114 views

As a result of the attack on an enterprise in Kharkiv, two people died and seven were injured. Two more men, aged 33 and 36, were hospitalized.

Number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv has risen to seven

The number of injured as a result of Russia's morning attack on Kharkiv has increased to 7, said Kharkiv OVA head Oleh Syniehubov on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The number of injured due to the Russian strike in Kharkiv has increased to 7

- reported OVA head Syniehubov on social media.

According to him, two more injured men, aged 33 and 36, were admitted to the hospital. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

Addition

The head of the OVA previously confirmed that "two people are known to have died due to the Russian attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv," and that "a civilian enterprise is on fire due to the enemy strike."

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv