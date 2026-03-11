Number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv has risen to seven

The number of injured as a result of Russia's morning attack on Kharkiv has increased to 7, said Kharkiv OVA head Oleh Syniehubov on Wednesday, writes UNN.

According to him, two more injured men, aged 33 and 36, were admitted to the hospital. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

Addition

The head of the OVA previously confirmed that "two people are known to have died due to the Russian attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv," and that "a civilian enterprise is on fire due to the enemy strike."