The enemy's total combat losses in personnel have already amounted to 364 730 people. Ukrainian defenders eliminated 860 occupants over the past day. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

It was also destroyed:

tanks - 6022 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11180 (+22) units,

artillery systems - 8653 (+36) units,

MLRS - 951 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 637 (+4) units,

aircraft - 329 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 6811 (+24),

cruise missiles - 1786 (+0),

ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11523 (+45) units,

special equipment - 1327 (+10)

The General Staff added that the data is not final and is being updated.