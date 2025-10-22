The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to five - OVA

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of wounded as a result of the Russian shelling on the night of October 22 increased to 5. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA), Ivan Fedorov.

5 people were injured as a result of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia. All women. The youngest is 21, the oldest is 62 years old. - the post says.

According to Fedorov, the victims suffered shrapnel wounds and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Everyone is provided with the necessary medical care.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, October 22, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. Earlier, it was reported that one person was injured as a result of the shelling, and fires broke out in a high-rise building and private houses.

