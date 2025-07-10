The number of injured in Kyiv after the Russian attack has risen to 26 10 July 2025

The number of injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack has increased. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

In the evening, a man who was injured as a result of the last enemy attack sought medical help. Thus, the number of injured increased to 26 - Tkachenko reported.

On the night of July 10, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with missiles and UAVs. 6 districts of the capital were affected. Residential buildings, dormitories, car service stations, a garage cooperative, vehicles, shopping center premises, road surface, and tram tracks were damaged.

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv, two people died, including a policewoman.

According to data from the prosecutor's office, "in one of the districts, a UAV with a CRPA antenna and a camera was shot down".