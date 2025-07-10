The number of injured in Kyiv after the Russian attack has risen to 26 10 July 2025
The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 26 people after a man sought medical attention. The Russian army attacked Kyiv with missiles and UAVs on the night of July 10, damaging six districts of the capital and causing the death of two people.
The number of injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack has increased. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.
In the evening, a man who was injured as a result of the last enemy attack sought medical help. Thus, the number of injured increased to 26
Addition
On the night of July 10, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with missiles and UAVs. 6 districts of the capital were affected. Residential buildings, dormitories, car service stations, a garage cooperative, vehicles, shopping center premises, road surface, and tram tracks were damaged.
As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv, two people died, including a policewoman.
According to data from the prosecutor's office, "in one of the districts, a UAV with a CRPA antenna and a camera was shot down".