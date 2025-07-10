The number of injured in Kyiv after the Russian attack has risen to 26 10 July 2025

$41.770.07
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
04:18 PM • 13385 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 80059 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 94501 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 50899 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 48831 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 38682 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 76114 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 27544 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 31351 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 104293 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Britain announced a major defense deal with Ukraine: includes over 5,000 air defense missiles
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zima
Beijing reacted to the detention of Chinese citizens in Ukraine for attempting to transfer secret data about the Neptune missile system
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this "luxury" purchase
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this "luxury" purchase
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 80069 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 94509 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zima
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

The number of injured in Kyiv after the Russian attack has risen to 26 10 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 26 people after a man sought medical attention. The Russian army attacked Kyiv with missiles and UAVs on the night of July 10, damaging six districts of the capital and causing the death of two people.

The number of injured in Kyiv after the Russian attack has risen to 26

The number of injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack has increased. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

In the evening, a man who was injured as a result of the last enemy attack sought medical help. Thus, the number of injured increased to 26 

- Tkachenko reported.

Addition

On the night of July 10, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with missiles and UAVs. 6 districts of the capital were affected. Residential buildings, dormitories, car service stations, a garage cooperative, vehicles, shopping center premises, road surface, and tram tracks were damaged. 

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv, two people died, including a policewoman.

According to data from the prosecutor's office, "in one of the districts, a UAV with a CRPA antenna and a camera was shot down".

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv
Kyiv
