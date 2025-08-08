The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kyiv has increased many times over in a month - Department of Health

$41.610.07
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 54931 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 51072 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 110503 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 110222 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 95586 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 145589 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 74800 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 47495 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 46302 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
Trump sets condition for meeting with Putin: agreement to meet with Zelenskyy - mediaAugust 7, 04:14 PM • 3268 views
Terrorist attack committed in Zhytomyr on order of Russia: one dead and one wounded, two teenagers detainedPhotoAugust 7, 04:29 PM • 4554 views
Zelenskyy discussed new financial aid program for Ukraine with IMF headAugust 7, 04:40 PM • 3008 views
Ministers are proposed to be dismissed by councils based on interpellation: a bill has been registered in parliamentAugust 7, 04:51 PM • 17015 views
Corruption in the procurement of UAVs and EW equipment: bail posted for Hayday and the commander of the National Guard unitAugust 7, 06:21 PM • 3668 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 54931 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?PhotoAugust 7, 01:59 PM • 77216 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 97491 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 110504 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 110223 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Selçuk Bayraktar
Ilham Aliyev
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
White House
Italy
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 120638 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 138234 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 146792 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 137628 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 147836 views
Shahed-136
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kyiv has increased many times over in a month - Department of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kyiv increased from 15 to 68 people in a month, 24 of them children. Staying in shelters increases the risk of infection, so doctors advise wearing masks.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kyiv has increased many times over in a month - Department of Health

Over the past month, the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the capital has increased significantly. This is reported by the Department of Health of the City of Kyiv, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that if as of July 1, there were 15 people in the infectious disease departments of stationary communal medical institutions, now there are 68, 24 of them are children.

It is clear that those who are admitted to hospitals are those whose course of illness cannot be called mild and who require constant medical supervision, serious treatment, oxygen support, etc. And although we live in a time when the main word in our consciousness is "war", this does not cancel other threats to health.

- the report says.

The agency indicates that against the backdrop of increasingly harsh enemy attacks, shelters are a salvation, but staying in enclosed spaces with limited ventilation increases the risk of infection, including COVID-19.

And if you are conscious and go to shelters during "alarms" (and today even those who previously disdained such advice do so) - take care of a mask too

- doctors advise.

They also remind of "simple but effective preventive measures":

  • do not forget about a mask in closed confined spaces. Do not wait for official orders and decisions - Your health is primarily Your area of responsibility;
    • regularly wash your hands or use an antiseptic;
      • stay home and consult a doctor at the first symptoms.

        Recall

        A new variant of coronavirus called XFG or Stratus has been detected in Poltava region. It spreads quickly, but does not cause a more severe course of the disease or a greater number of deaths.

        COVID has a new Nimbus strain: doctors warn of a "very painful" symptom16.06.25, 17:03 • 4859 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        KyivHealth
        Kyiv