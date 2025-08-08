The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kyiv has increased many times over in a month - Department of Health

Over the past month, the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the capital has increased significantly. This is reported by the Department of Health of the City of Kyiv, informs UNN.

It is noted that if as of July 1, there were 15 people in the infectious disease departments of stationary communal medical institutions, now there are 68, 24 of them are children.

It is clear that those who are admitted to hospitals are those whose course of illness cannot be called mild and who require constant medical supervision, serious treatment, oxygen support, etc. And although we live in a time when the main word in our consciousness is "war", this does not cancel other threats to health. - the report says.

The agency indicates that against the backdrop of increasingly harsh enemy attacks, shelters are a salvation, but staying in enclosed spaces with limited ventilation increases the risk of infection, including COVID-19.

And if you are conscious and go to shelters during "alarms" (and today even those who previously disdained such advice do so) - take care of a mask too - doctors advise.

They also remind of "simple but effective preventive measures":

do not forget about a mask in closed confined spaces. Do not wait for official orders and decisions - Your health is primarily Your area of responsibility;

regularly wash your hands or use an antiseptic;

stay home and consult a doctor at the first symptoms.

A new variant of coronavirus called XFG or Stratus has been detected in Poltava region. It spreads quickly, but does not cause a more severe course of the disease or a greater number of deaths.

