The new car market in Ukraine contracted by 27% year-on-year in August

Over the past month, Ukrainians purchased about 5,000 new passenger cars, 27% fewer than in August 2025. Compared with July 2026, the new car market contracted by 14%. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

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The Japanese Toyota became the most popular brand of the month, improving its August result by 9%.

TOP 10 brands of the month:

• Toyota – 1,092 units (+9%);

• Skoda – 600 units (+47%);

• Renault – 361 units (-32%);

• BYD – 268 units (-69%);

• Hyundai – 261 units (-34%);

• Volkswagen – 260 units (-51%);

• Mazda – 187 units (+7%);

• BMW – 186 units (-45%);

• Suzuki – 156 units (-32%);

• Mitsubishi – 122 units (-2%).

The best-selling model of the month was the Toyota RAV-4 crossover.

In total, since the beginning of the year, more than 43,700 new passenger cars have been sold in the country, 5% fewer than last year.

810 fines issued during one day of "Phantoms'" operation in Kyiv and region