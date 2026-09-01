The new car market in Ukraine contracted by 27% year-on-year in August
Kyiv • UNN
In August, Ukrainians purchased around 5,000 new cars — 27% fewer than a year earlier. Toyota was the most popular brand, while the RAV-4 was the bestseller.
Over the past month, Ukrainians purchased about 5,000 new passenger cars, 27% fewer than in August 2025. Compared with July 2026, the new car market contracted by 14%. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.
Details
The Japanese Toyota became the most popular brand of the month, improving its August result by 9%.
TOP 10 brands of the month:
• Toyota – 1,092 units (+9%);
• Skoda – 600 units (+47%);
• Renault – 361 units (-32%);
• BYD – 268 units (-69%);
• Hyundai – 261 units (-34%);
• Volkswagen – 260 units (-51%);
• Mazda – 187 units (+7%);
• BMW – 186 units (-45%);
• Suzuki – 156 units (-32%);
• Mitsubishi – 122 units (-2%).
The best-selling model of the month was the Toyota RAV-4 crossover.
In total, since the beginning of the year, more than 43,700 new passenger cars have been sold in the country, 5% fewer than last year.
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