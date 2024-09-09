NBU denies rumors of income-equal limits on cards

The National Bank of Ukraine denies information about plans to impose additional restrictions on bank customer accounts, UNN reports.

Details

"The National Bank of Ukraine does not currently plan to impose any additional restrictions on bank customers' accounts," the NBU said in a Telegram post.

According to the regulator, banks, payment and financial institutions "continue to operate and carry out due diligence of their clients exclusively within the framework of the legislation on financial monitoring and the requirements of the NBU."

Today, media and telegram channels are spreading false information that the NBU allegedly "wants to set limits equal to the income of bank customers and if the turnover is higher than the specified amount of income, the accounts will be blocked." This information is not true! - the NBU said in a statement.

