Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

NBU denies rumors of income-equal limits on cards

NBU denies rumors of income-equal limits on cards

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16519 views

The National Bank of Ukraine denies information about plans to impose additional restrictions on bank customer accounts. The NBU emphasizes that banks continue to operate within the framework of the current legislation.

The National Bank of Ukraine denies information about plans to impose additional restrictions on bank customer accounts, UNN reports.

Details

"The National Bank of Ukraine does not currently plan to impose any additional restrictions on bank customers' accounts," the NBU said in a Telegram post. 

According to the regulator, banks, payment and financial institutions "continue to operate and carry out due diligence of their clients exclusively within the framework of the legislation on financial monitoring and the requirements of the NBU." 

Today, media and telegram channels are spreading false information that the NBU allegedly "wants to set limits equal to the income of bank customers and if the turnover is higher than the specified amount of income, the accounts will be blocked." This information is not true!

- the NBU said in a statement.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy

