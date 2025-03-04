The NABU needs to be urgently rebooted – an expert commented on the detention of a Bureau representative for the production of amphetamines.

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The NABU needs to be urgently rebooted – an expert commented on the detention of a Bureau representative for the production of amphetamines.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17287 views

Law enforcement officers uncovered an employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) involved in the production and sale of amphetamines. The criminal group, led by the "whistleblower," earned over 50 million hryvnias per month from drug trafficking.

The NABU needs to be urgently rebooted – an expert commented on the detention of a Bureau representative for the production of amphetamines.

Recently, law enforcement detained a representative of the NABU for the production and sale of drugs. This indicates that the Bureau is compromising the fight against corruption as such and needs to be rebooted. This was stated by political expert and lawyer Mykhailo Shnayder, reports UNN citing UNIAN.

The state spends over 2 billion UAH annually not just on an ineffective organization. The NABU sometimes completely compromises the fight against corruption as such. And the NABU needs to be rebooted. Recently, a NABU operative was caught producing and selling cheap drugs.

– wrote Shnayder.

According to him, sources provided video footage of this person's communication with patrol officers of the National Police.

The "hero" whistleblower in the video is one of the Bureau's protégés, Mykola Maslyak, who was caught selling dozens of kilograms of low-quality synthetic drugs. He did not act alone; they operated as a group. They worked boldly and openly, as the leader was a NABU whistleblower. Every month, this so-called NABU operative's group earned over 50 million UAH from drugs. Whether they shared with the leadership is being investigated," the expert noted.

As the author points out, the criminal group was cooking and selling amphetamines, as well as engaging in the smuggling of precursors for drugs, phenylnitropropene. In light of this, the expert formulated a number of questions for the NABU leadership.

"Can such people be involved in the work of the structure? How was he vetted? Why did the NABU not stop this drug trafficking activity? And will anyone be held accountable? Overall, in less than 10 years of its existence, the NABU has transformed from a flagship in the fight against corruption into a typical example of a post-Soviet structure with the corresponding set of issues," he emphasized.

In the expert's opinion, this development of events is logical, considering the recent scandals surrounding the NABU.

"What can be said about an ordinary whistleblower if the elite of the NABU – its detectives, flee Ukraine to another state along with state secrets; if detectives publicly leak the entire internal structure before their dismissal; if in 10 years of existence, society has not heard a single report from the Bureau's leaders to the parliament, to which they are supposed to report," Shnayder concluded.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
