The NABU needs to be urgently rebooted – an expert commented on the detention of a Bureau representative for the production of amphetamines.
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement officers uncovered an employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) involved in the production and sale of amphetamines. The criminal group, led by the "whistleblower," earned over 50 million hryvnias per month from drug trafficking.
Recently, law enforcement detained a representative of the NABU for the production and sale of drugs. This indicates that the Bureau is compromising the fight against corruption as such and needs to be rebooted. This was stated by political expert and lawyer Mykhailo Shnayder, reports UNN citing UNIAN.
The state spends over 2 billion UAH annually not just on an ineffective organization. The NABU sometimes completely compromises the fight against corruption as such. And the NABU needs to be rebooted. Recently, a NABU operative was caught producing and selling cheap drugs.
According to him, sources provided video footage of this person's communication with patrol officers of the National Police.
The "hero" whistleblower in the video is one of the Bureau's protégés, Mykola Maslyak, who was caught selling dozens of kilograms of low-quality synthetic drugs. He did not act alone; they operated as a group. They worked boldly and openly, as the leader was a NABU whistleblower. Every month, this so-called NABU operative's group earned over 50 million UAH from drugs. Whether they shared with the leadership is being investigated," the expert noted.
As the author points out, the criminal group was cooking and selling amphetamines, as well as engaging in the smuggling of precursors for drugs, phenylnitropropene. In light of this, the expert formulated a number of questions for the NABU leadership.
"Can such people be involved in the work of the structure? How was he vetted? Why did the NABU not stop this drug trafficking activity? And will anyone be held accountable? Overall, in less than 10 years of its existence, the NABU has transformed from a flagship in the fight against corruption into a typical example of a post-Soviet structure with the corresponding set of issues," he emphasized.
In the expert's opinion, this development of events is logical, considering the recent scandals surrounding the NABU.
"What can be said about an ordinary whistleblower if the elite of the NABU – its detectives, flee Ukraine to another state along with state secrets; if detectives publicly leak the entire internal structure before their dismissal; if in 10 years of existence, society has not heard a single report from the Bureau's leaders to the parliament, to which they are supposed to report," Shnayder concluded.