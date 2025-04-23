The NAAU called the publications about "lawyer-hackers" manipulative and undermining the authority of the bar

$41.520.14
Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
05:58 PM • 5398 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

03:00 PM • 22848 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 54451 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 38356 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 66530 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 40342 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 35366 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 32102 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35039 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44448 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 59750 views

In Sumy region, the director of the regional employment center shot himself with an automatic weapon: what is known

April 23, 12:15 PM • 14829 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 43340 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 21009 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 11627 views
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

02:18 PM • 54463 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 43390 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 66544 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 59800 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 77741 views
Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Andrii Sybiha

Rustem Umerov

Marco Rubio

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

London

China

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 11673 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 21050 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 37692 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 37027 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 66828 views
Tesla Model Y

Facebook

Shahed-136

Twitter

The Guardian

The NAAU called the publications about "lawyer-hackers" manipulative and undermining the authority of the bar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

The NAAU stated that false information is being spread in the media in the case of "lawyer-hackers". The Association reported that it is working on the issue of appealing to law enforcement agencies with a statement about the possible commission of a crime by a group of people involved in the campaign to discredit the legal profession.

The NAAU called the publications about "lawyer-hackers" manipulative and undermining the authority of the bar

The Committee for the Protection of Advocates' Rights and Guarantees of Advocacy of the National Bar Association of Ukraine has stated about the deliberate dissemination of false, distorted and manipulative information in the publications of the "Mirror of the Week" regarding the so-called case of "advocate-hackers". The NBAA states that such actions may be an element of a custom-made media campaign aimed at discrediting the institution of advocacy, UNN reports with reference to the official statement of the Committee. 

The dissemination of such materials harms the reputation and undermines the authority of the legal profession in the eyes of society. The very fact of their placement and systematic promotion may contain signs of pressure on the constitutional institute 

- the statement reads.

The NBAA stressed that the main task of the association, according to the law, is to protect the professional rights of lawyers and ensure compliance with the guarantees of advocacy - regardless of personalities.

The Committee also reminded that it had submitted a statement to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBI regarding the facts of illegal wiretapping of the lawyers' office and searches by NABU detectives. The court recognized the validity of the arguments and ordered the opening of proceedings.

The statement notes that the nature and manner of presentation of the materials of "Mirror of the Week" has signs of a targeted campaign in the interests of NABU and SAP.

Presumably, it is an attempt to shape public opinion regarding a separate criminal case in favor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and NABU 

- the Committee believes.

In this regard, the NBAA appealed:

• to the media with a demand to stop spreading false information;

• to NABU, SAP, and the editors of ZN.UA — with a request regarding possible contractual relations or financial settlements between the parties.

The NBAA also reported that they are working on the issue of appealing to law enforcement agencies with a statement about the possible commission of a crime by a group of persons involved in the campaign to discredit the legal profession.

As a reminder, the National Bar Association of Ukraine appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation with a statement about the commission of a gross crime by NABU detectives, who installed "wiretapping" in the office of metropolitan lawyers. The Association sees in the actions of NABU detectives a violation of a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Their appeal states that the detectives not only wiretapped, entered the office of lawyers in the center of the capital, but also conducted illegal searches there "before the investigating judge issued a decision without proper grounds", thereby grossly violating the rights and legitimate interests of lawyers. Moreover, as stated in the letter, NABU detectives were fully aware that they were entering the office of lawyers, since this address is official and registered in the register of lawyers. 

Earlier it was reported that NABU had established wiretapping in the office of metropolitan lawyers. The "wiretapping" was installed in the meeting room, where lawyers discussed their defense strategies with clients. Moreover, the clients whose conversations were recorded were under investigation by NABU itself.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
