The movie “People of Steel” was presented in Kyiv

Recently, a documentary film directed by Serhiy Fomenko "People of Steel" was presented in Kyiv, UNN reports .

Details

The film tells the story of the stalwart defenders of Azovstal and their families. The production of the movie took two years.

Our task is to capture history as it is. Not to manipulate it, not to engage in emotional juggling of this topic. Our task is to create history. To capture it in such a way that it becomes a true material about the times we are currently living in - comments Serhiy Fomenko, the director of the documentary.

He also emphasized the importance of raising the topic of war in the global information space.

Today, Ukraine is an outpost of free Europe and the free world in general. Outside the country, abroad, Mordor begins. And this Mordor, if left unchecked, will go further - Fomenko adds.

The filmmakers also spoke about the importance of partners' help during the work on the movie. They noted that it would have been extremely difficult to complete the project without the help of their philanthropic friends. Among them are Oschadbank, the public organization Heart of Azovstal, and the MHP for the Community Charitable Foundation, which, in particular, supports a number of other important cultural projects for Ukraine.

I believe that every Ukrainian company - large, medium or small - is obliged to do more than just pay taxes. It has to do more. To ensure that victory comes as soon as possible. For our boys and girls to return as soon as possible - comments Yuriy Melnyk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MHP for Ukraine's Community.

HelpHelp

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.