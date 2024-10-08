The movie “People of Steel” was presented in Kyiv

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 55503 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102101 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164895 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136675 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142453 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138727 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181183 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112038 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171977 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104731 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 95168 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108829 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110932 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 39959 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 47420 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164897 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181183 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171977 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199369 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188342 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141343 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141441 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146184 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137634 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154550 views
The movie “People of Steel” was presented in Kyiv

The movie "People of Steel" was presented in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 9102 views

A presentation of the documentary People of Steel directed by Serhiy Fomenko took place in Kyiv. The film tells the story of Azovstal's stalwart defenders and their families, and was created over two years.

Recently, a documentary film directed by Serhiy Fomenko "People of Steel" was presented in Kyiv, UNN reports .

Details

The film tells the story of the stalwart defenders of Azovstal and their families. The production of the movie took two years.

Our task is to capture history as it is. Not to manipulate it, not to engage in emotional juggling of this topic. Our task is to create history. To capture it in such a way that it becomes a true material about the times we are currently living in

- comments Serhiy Fomenko, the director of the documentary.

He also emphasized the importance of raising the topic of war in the global information space.

Today, Ukraine is an outpost of free Europe and the free world in general. Outside the country, abroad, Mordor begins. And this Mordor, if left unchecked, will go further

- Fomenko adds.

The filmmakers also spoke about the importance of partners' help during the work on the movie. They noted that it would have been extremely difficult to complete the project without the help of their philanthropic friends. Among them are Oschadbank, the public organization Heart of Azovstal, and the MHP for the Community Charitable Foundation, which, in particular, supports a number of other important cultural projects for Ukraine.

I believe that every Ukrainian company - large, medium or small - is obliged to do more than just pay taxes. It has to do more. To ensure that victory comes as soon as possible. For our boys and girls to return as soon as possible

- comments Yuriy Melnyk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MHP for Ukraine's Community.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
oschadbankOschadbank
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

