The most popular specialties in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what applicants to military universities should know

At the request of the Armed Forces, military higher education institutions have increased training in the most popular military specialties and are introducing new areas, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense, modern warfare requires specialists with the latest technologies.

We need specialists who are proficient in the latest technologies, know how to work with drones, and understand cybersecurity and information protection. We are updating our training programs to prepare those who will ensure the Armed Forces' advantage on the battlefield: on land, in the sky, on water and in cyberspace - said Deputy Defense Minister Serhiy Melnyk.

The Ministry of Defense named the most popular specialties in the Armed Forces, for which training has been increased:

Unmanned aerial systems for tactical, operational and strategic use;

Tactical-class unmanned systems;

Specialists in the technical operation and repair of unmanned systems and complexes;

Information protection and cyber security in information and telecommunication systems;

Cyber defense and cyber influence, cyber warfare systems;

Management of actions of units of marine unmanned systems (complexes);

Operation and repair of offshore unmanned systems (complexes).

In 2025, as indicated, training in psychological support for the military and physical and sports rehabilitation will begin.

Despite the role of technology, the traditional specialties mentioned above remain relevant: military translation, international relations, finance and military economics, law, military psychology, and military journalism.

