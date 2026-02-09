Moment the enemy launched an FPV from a "gerbera" was captured on video: "Flash" showed the footage

The enemy's use of the "Gerbera" UAV as an FPV drone carrier was captured on video, which was shown by Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, advisor to the Minister of Defense, on Monday on social media, UNN writes.

Details

"The video shows the moment of FPV launch from a Gerbera UAV. Remember, I told you about this last week," "Flash" captioned the shared video.

Last week, Beskrestnov reported "the fact of the first use of the Gerbera UAV as an FPV drone carrier." At the time, he indicated that the drone itself had not been found and "could be both strike and reconnaissance."

