08:22 AM • 2492 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 5032 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 14838 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 31901 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 34743 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 33855 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 33545 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 25678 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17443 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13113 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Publications
Exclusives
Moment the enemy launched an FPV from a "gerbera" was captured on video: "Flash" showed the footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov showed a video of the enemy launching an FPV drone from a "Gerbera" UAV. This confirms previously announced information about the new use of enemy drones.

Moment the enemy launched an FPV from a "gerbera" was captured on video: "Flash" showed the footage

The enemy's use of the "Gerbera" UAV as an FPV drone carrier was captured on video, which was shown by Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, advisor to the Minister of Defense, on Monday on social media, UNN writes.

Details

"The video shows the moment of FPV launch from a Gerbera UAV. Remember, I told you about this last week," "Flash" captioned the shared video.

Last week, Beskrestnov reported "the fact of the first use of the Gerbera UAV as an FPV drone carrier." At the time, he indicated that the drone itself had not been found and "could be both strike and reconnaissance."

Russia scales up production of "Kaplya" munitions for FPV drones and confirms their use09.02.26, 04:00 • 3980 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine