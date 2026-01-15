The Ministry of Justice seized 25% of the shares of the "Kryukiv Railway Car Building Works" into the state budget of Ukraine

Following a lawsuit by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, 25% of the shares of the "Kryukiv Railway Car Building Works" have been seized and transferred to state revenue. The High Anti-Corruption Court also satisfied the claims against Stanislav Hamzalov regarding the application of sanctions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

Details

As noted by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, Hamzalov owns a number of Russian enterprises that provided material and technical support to the Russian Federation in its armed aggression against Ukraine.

In particular, these enterprises supplied goods to enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state.

Based on the court decision, 25% of the shares of PJSC "Kryukiv Railway Car Building Works", which were indirectly owned by the defendant, have been seized and transferred to state revenue. The period for filing an appeal is currently ongoing. - stated in the Ministry of Justice's announcement.

In addition to the Ministry of Justice, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine participated in preparing the evidence base.

Recall

