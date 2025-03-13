The Ministry of Justice has filed a lawsuit for the nationalization of assets of sanctioned Russian oligarch Deripaska worth UAH 2 billion
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Justice has filed a lawsuit with the HACC for the nationalization of over 440,000 tons of bauxite and 110,000 tons of alumina owned by Russian oligarch Deripaska. The value of the assets is over UAH 2 billion.
The Ministry of Justice, based on materials from the Office of the Prosecutor General, has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to apply sanctions to a Russian aluminum company and its owner and to recover assets worth over UAH 2 billion to the state.
This is reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General, reports UNN.
Details
According to UNN's source, we are talking about Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.
According to the materials of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to apply sanctions to the Russian aluminum company and its owner and to recover assets belonging to them to the state. This lawsuit provides for the nationalization of more than 440 thousand tons of bauxite and 110 thousand tons of metallurgical alumina with a total value of more than UAH 2 billion
The investigation established that the ultimate owner of the mentioned raw materials is a sanctioned Russian oligarch who owns the world's largest aluminum producer.
Aluminum products were supplied to Russian defense enterprises that directly produce military equipment, weapons and ammunition for the Russian Armed Forces.
For reference
The court refused to satisfy the claim of the oligarch, an ally of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, Serhiy Kurchenko. The legality of applying sanctions to him in the form of asset blocking remains in force.