The Ministry of Health explained the advantages of antibiotics in the form of tablets for children

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 11541 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 24850 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 51175 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 36001 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 164758 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 145471 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 105324 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 130606 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 106291 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 88887 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
2m/s
38%
752 mm
Popular news

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 70123 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 51694 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 43915 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 43812 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 45121 views
Publications

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 51175 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 45692 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 108020 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 164758 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 187101 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 10643 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 17245 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 77465 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 93629 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 90175 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

The Ministry of Health explained the advantages of antibiotics in the form of tablets for children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2632 views

Antibiotics in the form of suspensions and tablets are better for children because they are easier to tolerate than injections. Injections are only needed in cases of severe illness.

The Ministry of Health explained the advantages of antibiotics in the form of tablets for children

The Ministry of Health explained why antibiotics have an advantage in the treatment of children. This was reported by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The doctor selects the dosage form of the antibiotic. This is done based on the patient's condition, age, ability to swallow independently, as well as taking into account the characteristics of the drug and the pathogen.

Usually, children are prescribed antibiotics in the form of suspensions, powders or granules for the preparation of suspensions, tablets or capsules. According to the  Standard of Medical Care "Rational use of antibacterial and antifungal drugs for therapeutic and prophylactic purposes", approved by the order of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine No. 1513 of August 23, 2023, there are the following routes of administration of drugs:

  • oral - through the mouth (tablets, capsules, suspensions, etc.);
    • intravenous - directly into the bloodstream (injections, infusions);
      • intraosseous - into the bone marrow when other routes are unavailable (injections);
        • inhalation - through the respiratory tract (aerosols, nebulizers) - used extremely rarely.

           As noted in the PHC of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, oral antibiotics have advantages over injections in the following:

          • children are more likely to take medications in the form of suspensions, capsules or tablets than to tolerate injections, because injections can be painful and cause fear;
            • injections can lead to irritation, bruising, or even infections or abscesses if not performed correctly;
              • oral antibiotics are just as effective for treating most infections as injectable ones; injections are only needed in certain situations;
                • oral form allows medication to be taken at home without the need to visit a medical facility for injections.

                  Injections are appropriate in the following cases:

                  • in case of severe disease;
                    • when the oral route of administration is impossible (e.g. due to vomiting, impaired consciousness);
                      • to achieve the fastest possible effect;
                        • clinically unstable term and preterm newborns;
                          • newborns in the first 28 days of life;
                            • if the required antibiotic exists only in injectable form.

                              The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections continues to decline in Ukraine – Ministry of Health23.04.25, 15:54 • 5371 view

                              Yevhen Ustimenko

                              Yevhen Ustimenko

                              SocietyHealth
                              Ukraine
                              Brent
                              $62.33
                              Bitcoin
                              $94,721.40
                              S&P 500
                              $5,561.16
                              Tesla
                              $285.80
                              Газ TTF
                              $31.81
                              Золото
                              $3,284.55
                              Ethereum
                              $1,806.63