The Ministry of Health explained the advantages of antibiotics in the form of tablets for children

The Ministry of Health explained why antibiotics have an advantage in the treatment of children. This was reported by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The doctor selects the dosage form of the antibiotic. This is done based on the patient's condition, age, ability to swallow independently, as well as taking into account the characteristics of the drug and the pathogen.

Usually, children are prescribed antibiotics in the form of suspensions, powders or granules for the preparation of suspensions, tablets or capsules. According to the Standard of Medical Care "Rational use of antibacterial and antifungal drugs for therapeutic and prophylactic purposes", approved by the order of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine No. 1513 of August 23, 2023, there are the following routes of administration of drugs:

oral - through the mouth (tablets, capsules, suspensions, etc.);

intravenous - directly into the bloodstream (injections, infusions);

intraosseous - into the bone marrow when other routes are unavailable (injections);

inhalation - through the respiratory tract (aerosols, nebulizers) - used extremely rarely.

As noted in the PHC of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, oral antibiotics have advantages over injections in the following:

children are more likely to take medications in the form of suspensions, capsules or tablets than to tolerate injections, because injections can be painful and cause fear;

injections can lead to irritation, bruising, or even infections or abscesses if not performed correctly;

oral antibiotics are just as effective for treating most infections as injectable ones; injections are only needed in certain situations;

oral form allows medication to be taken at home without the need to visit a medical facility for injections.

Injections are appropriate in the following cases:

in case of severe disease;

when the oral route of administration is impossible (e.g. due to vomiting, impaired consciousness);

to achieve the fastest possible effect;

clinically unstable term and preterm newborns;

newborns in the first 28 days of life;

if the required antibiotic exists only in injectable form.

