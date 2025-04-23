The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections continues to decline in Ukraine – Ministry of Health
Kyiv • UNN
In a week, 113,735 people fell ill with acute respiratory viral infections, which is 7.4% less. 171 cases of COVID-19 and one fatal case of influenza were recorded. Since the beginning of the epidemic season, 4,229,582 people have been ill.
In Ukraine, 113,735 people contracted acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) in a week, including 67,262 children. This is 7.4% lower than the previous week's figures, the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.
The intensive incidence rate of ARVI, including COVID-19, is 315.7 per 100,000 population - this is 34.7% below the epidemic threshold calculated for Ukraine
According to the report for the past week, 171 patients with a positive COVID-19 test result have been registered in Ukraine. No deaths have been recorded among these people.
According to the results of a laboratory study, fragments of ribonucleic acid (RNA) of influenza viruses of types A not subtyped, A(H1)pdm09, A(H3) and B were detected in 108 samples of materials from 646 patients from health care facilities.
It is noted that one fatal case was registered among patients with influenza.
Over the past week, 152 people received preventive vaccinations against influenza, including 51 people from medical and epidemic risk groups
Reference
In Ukraine, the epidemic season of influenza and ARVI started on September 30, 2024. In total, from this day until April 20, 2025, 4,229,582 people suffered from respiratory infectious diseases. This is 3.4% less than in the same period of the 2023-2024 season.
Addition
The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported that 132,903 Ukrainians contracted ARVI last week. This is 15.3% lower than the previous week's figures and 23.6% lower than the epidemic threshold established in Ukraine.