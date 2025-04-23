$41.520.14
Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 1760 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 8188 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 11007 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 15035 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 17529 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 28214 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 40362 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 63619 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 91735 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 137858 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections continues to decline in Ukraine – Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

In a week, 113,735 people fell ill with acute respiratory viral infections, which is 7.4% less. 171 cases of COVID-19 and one fatal case of influenza were recorded. Since the beginning of the epidemic season, 4,229,582 people have been ill.

The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections continues to decline in Ukraine – Ministry of Health

In Ukraine, 113,735 people contracted acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) in a week, including 67,262 children. This is 7.4% lower than the previous week's figures, the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

The intensive incidence rate of ARVI, including COVID-19, is 315.7 per 100,000 population - this is 34.7% below the epidemic threshold calculated for Ukraine 

- reported in the Ministry of Health.

According to the report for the past week, 171 patients with a positive COVID-19 test result have been registered in Ukraine. No deaths have been recorded among these people.

According to the results of a laboratory study, fragments of ribonucleic acid (RNA) of influenza viruses of types A not subtyped, A(H1)pdm09, A(H3) and B were detected in 108 samples of materials from 646 patients from health care facilities.

It is noted that one fatal case was registered among patients with influenza.

Over the past week, 152 people received preventive vaccinations against influenza, including 51 people from medical and epidemic risk groups 

- reported in the Ministry.

Reference

In Ukraine, the epidemic season of influenza and ARVI started on September 30, 2024. In total, from this day until April 20, 2025, 4,229,582 people suffered from respiratory infectious diseases. This is 3.4% less than in the same period of the 2023-2024 season.

Addition

The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported that 132,903 Ukrainians contracted ARVI last week. This is 15.3% lower than the previous week's figures and 23.6% lower than the epidemic threshold established in Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyHealth
Ukraine
