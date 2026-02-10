The Ministry of Health clarified the updated vaccination schedule and hepatitis B vaccination for parents

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has provided answers to questions from parents and guardians regarding vaccination and the updated National Immunization Schedule. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Vaccination is carried out at 2-4-6-18 months, provided that the newborn child has no risk factors. As noted by the agency, this scheme will allow the use of combined vaccines against several infectious diseases simultaneously (DTP+Hib+HBV). This will reduce the number of injections for the child during one visit to a medical facility.

Newborns are subject to hepatitis B vaccination on the first day of life, regardless of birth weight, in a number of specific situations, primarily if the child's mother has a positive or indeterminate status for hepatitis B - detected HBsAg or was not screened during pregnancy.

In addition, vaccination on the first day is necessary for children born to a woman with HIV-positive status, infants born prematurely or with a low birth weight of less than 2,000 grams, as well as in cases of probable contact with a person infected with the hepatitis B virus in the family environment.

Children whose mothers have a history of diagnosed hepatitis B or C, even if it has been treated, or have a positive laboratory test result for antibodies or antigen of viral hepatitis C, are also subject to mandatory vaccination. Special attention is paid to children who have been diagnosed with a pathology during the antenatal or early postnatal period that is an indication for future surgical intervention or blood product administration. - the statement said.

The Ministry of Health also added: hepatitis B vaccination is considered complete if the child has received at least 3 vaccinations, excluding the vaccination given to the newborn, with the necessary minimum intervals between doses.

In Ukraine, from January 1, 2026, according to the updated National Immunization Schedule, polio vaccination is carried out only with inactivated polio vaccine.