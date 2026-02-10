The Ministry of Health clarified the updated vaccination schedule and hepatitis B vaccination for parents

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 5700 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 12169 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 10808 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 15532 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 15616 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 26128 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 34857 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 30696 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 27946 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 23357 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.4m/s
63%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a dayPhotoFebruary 10, 06:01 AM • 17640 views
US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarksFebruary 10, 08:13 AM • 7934 views
Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swiftPhotoFebruary 10, 08:41 AM • 5086 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideoFebruary 10, 08:49 AM • 17476 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 11777 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 4488 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 15535 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 11926 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 34600 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 42636 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Oksana Markarova
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Omelyan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Village
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 17771 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 19449 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 19501 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 45634 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 47563 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Starlink
Heating

The Ministry of Health clarified the updated vaccination schedule and hepatitis B vaccination for parents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine provided clarifications regarding vaccination and the updated National Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations. In particular, it concerns the hepatitis B vaccination schedule for newborns and children with risk factors.

The Ministry of Health clarified the updated vaccination schedule and hepatitis B vaccination for parents

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has provided answers to questions from parents and guardians regarding vaccination and the updated National Immunization Schedule. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

Vaccination is carried out at 2-4-6-18 months, provided that the newborn child has no risk factors. As noted by the agency, this scheme will allow the use of combined vaccines against several infectious diseases simultaneously (DTP+Hib+HBV). This will reduce the number of injections for the child during one visit to a medical facility.

Newborns are subject to hepatitis B vaccination on the first day of life, regardless of birth weight, in a number of specific situations, primarily if the child's mother has a positive or indeterminate status for hepatitis B - detected HBsAg or was not screened during pregnancy.

In addition, vaccination on the first day is necessary for children born to a woman with HIV-positive status, infants born prematurely or with a low birth weight of less than 2,000 grams, as well as in cases of probable contact with a person infected with the hepatitis B virus in the family environment.

Children whose mothers have a history of diagnosed hepatitis B or C, even if it has been treated, or have a positive laboratory test result for antibodies or antigen of viral hepatitis C, are also subject to mandatory vaccination. Special attention is paid to children who have been diagnosed with a pathology during the antenatal or early postnatal period that is an indication for future surgical intervention or blood product administration.

- the statement said.

The Ministry of Health also added: hepatitis B vaccination is considered complete if the child has received at least 3 vaccinations, excluding the vaccination given to the newborn, with the necessary minimum intervals between doses.

Recall

In Ukraine, from January 1, 2026, according to the updated National Immunization Schedule, polio vaccination is carried out only with inactivated polio vaccine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyHealth
Ukraine