The Ministry of Health clarified the situation with medical certificates for visiting swimming pools

04:50 PM
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
03:22 PM
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
02:08 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 25008 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 39873 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 22632 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 36048 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 35341 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16145 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37007 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - PoliticoSeptember 16, 07:25 AM • 34423 views
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's responseSeptember 16, 10:48 AM • 18736 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto12:18 PM • 13907 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 12847 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 13633 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
04:50 PM
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 10847 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 13693 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 39863 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 36039 views
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Lindsey Graham
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma02:15 PM • 5420 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 12895 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 48013 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 47017 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 51670 views
The Guardian
TikTok
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
The Washington Post

The Ministry of Health clarified the situation with medical certificates for visiting swimming pools

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

In Ukraine, there are no legal grounds for requiring medical certificates to visit swimming pools. The Ministry of Health has not approved the form of such a certificate, and sanitary norms do not contain requirements for mandatory medical examination.

The Ministry of Health clarified the situation with medical certificates for visiting swimming pools

In Ukraine, there is no legislative document or grounds that would oblige you to provide a medical certificate to visit a swimming pool. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

The agency reminded citizens that they had not approved the form of such a certificate, nor instructions for filling it out. They also reminded that the sanitary rules and regulations for swimming pools do not contain any requirements for mandatory medical examination for visitors.

Why do some pools still require these certificates?

The Ministry of Health explained that this is mostly a relic of the Soviet past, when there were no high-quality pool cleaning methods. Such certificates were indeed legally enshrined more than 35 years ago, the agency said.

But today, sanitary safety must be ensured by high-quality water purification in the pool, and the pool owner must implement this. The requirement to provide a document not provided for by law can be regarded as a restriction of rights, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Protection of Consumer Rights," the Ministry of Health added.

Recall

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported that 24% of water samples in bathing areas do not meet microbiological standards.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Ukraine