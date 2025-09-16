The Ministry of Health clarified the situation with medical certificates for visiting swimming pools

In Ukraine, there is no legislative document or grounds that would oblige you to provide a medical certificate to visit a swimming pool. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

The agency reminded citizens that they had not approved the form of such a certificate, nor instructions for filling it out. They also reminded that the sanitary rules and regulations for swimming pools do not contain any requirements for mandatory medical examination for visitors.

Why do some pools still require these certificates?

The Ministry of Health explained that this is mostly a relic of the Soviet past, when there were no high-quality pool cleaning methods. Such certificates were indeed legally enshrined more than 35 years ago, the agency said.

But today, sanitary safety must be ensured by high-quality water purification in the pool, and the pool owner must implement this. The requirement to provide a document not provided for by law can be regarded as a restriction of rights, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Protection of Consumer Rights," the Ministry of Health added.

Recall

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported that 24% of water samples in bathing areas do not meet microbiological standards.