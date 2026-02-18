$43.260.09
03:06 PM
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Publications
Exclusives
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that there is an understanding of how the ceasefire will be monitored

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

At a technical level, there is an understanding of how the ceasefire will be monitored. Monitoring will definitely take place with the participation of the United States.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that there is an understanding of how the ceasefire will be monitored

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that there is an understanding at the technical level of how exactly the ceasefire should take place and how it will be monitored. He said this while commenting on the negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva, as reported by UNN.

According to Tykhyi, it is already clear that the monitoring of the ceasefire regime will definitely involve the United States of America. He emphasized that this is "a very important constructive and positive thing for us."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the existence of an agreed vision of control mechanisms at the working level is a key condition for any further steps within the negotiation process.

Recall

Currently, Ukraine and the US are working on the legal and technical details of the Prosperity Plan.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine