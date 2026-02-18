The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that there is an understanding of how the ceasefire will be monitored

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that there is an understanding at the technical level of how exactly the ceasefire should take place and how it will be monitored. He said this while commenting on the negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva, as reported by UNN.

According to Tykhyi, it is already clear that the monitoring of the ceasefire regime will definitely involve the United States of America. He emphasized that this is "a very important constructive and positive thing for us."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the existence of an agreed vision of control mechanisms at the working level is a key condition for any further steps within the negotiation process.

Currently, Ukraine and the US are working on the legal and technical details of the Prosperity Plan.