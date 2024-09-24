The Ministry of Finance does not expect any problems with the crediting of social welfare payments next year

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100036 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107256 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173104 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141082 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145025 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139742 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185094 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112137 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175346 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104779 views

Popular news
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 47223 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114732 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 66697 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 73123 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 40479 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173106 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185095 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175347 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202636 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191476 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143495 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143333 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147937 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139279 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156072 views
The Ministry of Finance does not expect any problems with the crediting of social welfare payments next year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13285 views

Sergii Marchenko assured that no interruptions in social payments are expected in 2025. The Minister emphasized that the social sphere is a priority of the state budget.

No interruptions in social payments are expected in 2025, as this is one of the priorities of the state budget. This was stated by Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

We have no reason to believe that the social sphere will not be financed because it is a priority. This share is sufficient to meet all the needs of socially vulnerable categories. And these are the priority expenditures in the budget. Not once since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has the government delayed the payment of pensions or other social expenditures. All these payments will be made

- Marchenko said.

Recall

The Ministry of Social Policy plans to consolidate about 40 types of social benefits to make them more understandable and accessible to citizens.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
ministry-of-social-policy-of-ukraineMinistry of Social Policy of Ukraine
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

