The Ministry of Finance does not expect any problems with the crediting of social welfare payments next year
Kyiv • UNN
Sergii Marchenko assured that no interruptions in social payments are expected in 2025. The Minister emphasized that the social sphere is a priority of the state budget.
No interruptions in social payments are expected in 2025, as this is one of the priorities of the state budget. This was stated by Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko during a briefing, UNN reports.
Details
We have no reason to believe that the social sphere will not be financed because it is a priority. This share is sufficient to meet all the needs of socially vulnerable categories. And these are the priority expenditures in the budget. Not once since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has the government delayed the payment of pensions or other social expenditures. All these payments will be made
Recall
The Ministry of Social Policy plans to consolidate about 40 types of social benefits to make them more understandable and accessible to citizens.