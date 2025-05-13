The Ministry of Economy explained how the mechanism for US military aid will work within the framework of the investment fund

The Reconstruction Investment Fund from the USA has a mechanism that allows new American military aid to be considered as a contribution to the Fund. This was announced by the First Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev, reports UNN.

We have created a mechanism in this Fund (the US Reconstruction Investment Fund - ed.) that if Ukraine receives military aid, it can be counted as a US contribution. For example, America sent military aid worth one and a half billion, so for this one and a half billion they receive one and a half billion class A shares. Of course, the money will not actually go to the Fund. Conventionally, it is simply recorded that the United States sent military aid worth one and a half billion. In 10 years, if we have three billion in profit, we will first cover the US$1.5 billion for the assistance provided. And the rest of the profit is divided equally between the US and Ukraine. That is, we have created a mechanism that allows the US military aid to be covered by future profits of the Fund - said Sobolev.

Sobolev also explained why Ukraine should benefit from this.

If we are sent 10 Patriots, everyone will be safer. This also affects the economy, conventionally, rates and banking risks will be lower, there will be more investment, etc. - said Sobolev.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill on the ratification of the agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States, which provides for the creation of an investment fund where Ukraine retains control over resources.

The Verkhovna Rada supported bill №13256 on amendments to the Budget Code for the implementation of the agreement on minerals as a basis.

Ukraine has completed all the necessary procedures for launching the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Fund. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, who added that she had sent a note to the US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, Julie Davis.