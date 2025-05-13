The Ministry of Economy explained how the mechanism for US military aid will work within the framework of the investment fund

$41.540.01
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 42416 views

May 13, 12:11 PM • 49715 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 71502 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 71484 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 148941 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 70878 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 154346 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 147560 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90019 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 66476 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Publications
Exclusives
The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

May 13, 10:29 AM • 96209 views

EU expects Putin to be ready to meet with Zelensky on Thursday, and reminded of the possibility of new sanctions

May 13, 02:07 PM • 7086 views

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

02:29 PM • 47153 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 53602 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 21105 views
Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 85622 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 85493 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 86749 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 87032 views
The Ministry of Economy explained how the mechanism for US military aid will work within the framework of the investment fund

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The Reconstruction Investment Fund has a mechanism that allows taking into account the new US military assistance as a contribution to the Fund. The US will receive Class A shares for the amount of assistance provided.

The Ministry of Economy explained how the mechanism for US military aid will work within the framework of the investment fund

The Reconstruction Investment Fund from the USA has a mechanism that allows new American military aid to be considered as a contribution to the Fund. This was announced by the First Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev, reports UNN.

We have created a mechanism in this Fund (the US Reconstruction Investment Fund - ed.) that if Ukraine receives military aid, it can be counted as a US contribution. For example, America sent military aid worth one and a half billion, so for this one and a half billion they receive one and a half billion class A shares. Of course, the money will not actually go to the Fund. Conventionally, it is simply recorded that the United States sent military aid worth one and a half billion. In 10 years, if we have three billion in profit, we will first cover the US$1.5 billion for the assistance provided. And the rest of the profit is divided equally between the US and Ukraine. That is, we have created a mechanism that allows the US military aid to be covered by future profits of the Fund 

- said Sobolev.

Sobolev also explained why Ukraine should benefit from this.

If we are sent 10 Patriots, everyone will be safer. This also affects the economy, conventionally, rates and banking risks will be lower, there will be more investment, etc. 

- said Sobolev.

Ministry of Economy on the mineral agreement: the US wants to earn $350 billion, and it will be happiness for Ukraine09.05.25, 14:13 • 4683 views

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill on the ratification of the agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States, which provides for the creation of an investment fund where Ukraine retains control over resources.

The Verkhovna Rada supported bill №13256 on amendments to the Budget Code for the implementation of the agreement on minerals as a basis.

Ukraine has completed all the necessary procedures for launching the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Fund. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, who added that she had sent a note to the US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, Julie Davis.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

MIM-104 Patriot
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
