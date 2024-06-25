The Ministry of Defense sees no reason to extend the deadline for updating data for those liable for military service

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3758 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 95219 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 107017 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 122809 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190953 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234752 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144056 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369422 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181862 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149663 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 67374 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74767 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102647 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 88728 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 32509 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 95219 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 89106 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 107017 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102981 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 122809 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2234 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5436 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12210 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13803 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17732 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The Ministry of Defense sees no reason to extend the deadline for updating data for those liable for military service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16988 views

The Ministry of Defense sees no reason to extend the deadline for updating data for those liable for military service, since this can be easily done through the Reserve+app.

The Ministry of Defense sees no reason to extend the deadline for updating data for those liable for military service

Despite ongoing consultations and discussions, the Ministry of Defense does not consider it necessary to extend this period to 150 days, since updates can be easily carried out through the Reserve+app. This was stated by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Dmitry Lazutkin on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

The deadline for updating your data is July 16 in accordance with the current legislation, although consultations and discussions on this issue continue. Everyone, we see no reason to extend this period to 150 days, because the Reserve+ application where you can update your data,

Lazutkin says.

According to him, it is necessary to start from reality and have time to update the data before July 16.

Recall

As of today, it has become possible for Ukraine to issue a military registration document with a QR code in the CAA in just 15 minutes.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41