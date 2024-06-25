The Ministry of Defense sees no reason to extend the deadline for updating data for those liable for military service

Despite ongoing consultations and discussions, the Ministry of Defense does not consider it necessary to extend this period to 150 days, since updates can be easily carried out through the Reserve+app. This was stated by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Dmitry Lazutkin on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

According to him, it is necessary to start from reality and have time to update the data before July 16.

As of today, it has become possible for Ukraine to issue a military registration document with a QR code in the CAA in just 15 minutes.