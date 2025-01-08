ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 55817 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149238 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128424 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135968 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134619 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172170 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110847 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164877 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104500 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113971 views

The Ministry of Defense has introduced new standards of medical training for the military: what has changed

The Ministry of Defense has introduced new standards of medical training for the military: what has changed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24681 views

The Ministry of Defense has approved two new standards of premedical training for military personnel based on NATO experience. The training will include lectures, practical exercises and simulations in the field.

The Ministry of Defense has approved new standards of first aid training for Ukrainian military personnel. As pointed out in the ministry, the standards are based on NATO combat experience and approaches, UNN reports

The document includes two main standards: 

  • First aid is something that is taught at the BZVP. Helping with critical bleeding, respiratory disorders, preventing hypothermia and evacuating the wounded, and other skills that every serviceman should have.
    • Advanced Basic Level First Aid - in-depth training with a focus on assistance in difficult conditions, airway management, circulatory support, and techniques for moving the wounded. For military specialists, riflemen and all officers without exception.

      Training under both standards involves lectures with multimedia support, small group workshops, and simulation exercises in the field with simulated combat situations.

      Certified instructors should use informative and evidentiary, explanatory and illustrative methods, as well as interactive tools, including computer equipment and educational mobile applications.

      Director of the Shalimov Institute of Traffic Engineering: Modern war is a political trauma02.09.24, 18:28 • 16876 views

      The assessment of knowledge and skills will be carried out with the help of special sheets combining theoretical questions and practical tasks. Servicemen who demonstrate high potential may be recommended for further professional training in medical military specialties.

      According to the Ministry of Defense, the implementation of these standards will ensure a high level of training for the military, allowing them to effectively provide first aid in combat and other extreme situations, saving the lives and health of their colleagues.

      The Ministry of Defense told at what stage is the digital reform of the military commission03.01.25, 20:50 • 24581 view

      Tatiana Kraevskaya

      Tatiana Kraevskaya

      WarHealth
      ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
      natoNATO
      ukraineUkraine

