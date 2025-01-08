The Ministry of Defense has introduced new standards of medical training for the military: what has changed

The Ministry of Defense has approved new standards of first aid training for Ukrainian military personnel. As pointed out in the ministry, the standards are based on NATO combat experience and approaches, UNN reports.

The document includes two main standards:

First aid is something that is taught at the BZVP. Helping with critical bleeding, respiratory disorders, preventing hypothermia and evacuating the wounded, and other skills that every serviceman should have.

Advanced Basic Level First Aid - in-depth training with a focus on assistance in difficult conditions, airway management, circulatory support, and techniques for moving the wounded. For military specialists, riflemen and all officers without exception.

Training under both standards involves lectures with multimedia support, small group workshops, and simulation exercises in the field with simulated combat situations.

Certified instructors should use informative and evidentiary, explanatory and illustrative methods, as well as interactive tools, including computer equipment and educational mobile applications.

The assessment of knowledge and skills will be carried out with the help of special sheets combining theoretical questions and practical tasks. Servicemen who demonstrate high potential may be recommended for further professional training in medical military specialties.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the implementation of these standards will ensure a high level of training for the military, allowing them to effectively provide first aid in combat and other extreme situations, saving the lives and health of their colleagues.

