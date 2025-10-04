$41.280.00
The Mercedes driver who beat up a cyclist was taken into custody for 30 days without the right to bail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The court chose a pre-trial restraint for the Mercedes driver, suspected of beating a cyclist in Kyiv, in the form of detention for 30 days without the right to bail. The 44-year-old entrepreneur beat the cyclist unconscious for a remark about parking in the bike lane.

The Mercedes driver who beat up a cyclist was taken into custody for 30 days without the right to bail

The Mercedes driver who brutally beat a cyclist has been remanded in custody for 30 days without the right to bail. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the Mercedes driver, who is suspected of beating a cyclist in Kyiv on September 30, in the form of detention for 30 days.

This was insisted upon by investigators of the Podilskyi police department and prosecutors of the Podilskyi district prosecutor's office.

The police reminded that a 44-year-old entrepreneur from Kyiv region beat a cyclist unconscious for making a remark about parking on the bike lane. After the beating, the attacker dragged the victim to the side of the road and drove away.

The police promptly detained the perpetrator and notified him of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional grievous bodily harm) and Part 3 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (leaving in danger).

Currently, at the request of the investigators, the court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of detention for 30 days without the right to bail.

- the report says.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

It is noted that the sanction of the incriminated articles provides for up to eight years of imprisonment.

Context

On September 30, prosecutors of the Podilskyi district prosecutor's office in Kyiv notified a 44-year-old resident of Kyiv region - the driver of a Mercedes-Benz, who inflicted grievous bodily harm on a cyclist for a remark about violating parking rules, of suspicion.

The suspect's actions were qualified under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional grievous bodily harm, life-threatening at the time of infliction.

The prosecutor in court asked to choose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of detention, but the court gave him night home arrest.

Recall

The Mercedes driver who beat a cyclist in Kyiv was notified of an additional suspicion. The man's actions were qualified as leaving the victim in danger.

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv