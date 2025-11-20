The management of the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company and AMPE was dismissed

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development has begun updating the management system of key state-owned water transport enterprises. This was reported by the ministry's press service, writes UNN.

The Ministry of Development has initiated a planned update of management teams and the management system in key state-owned enterprises in the maritime and inland water transport sector. The first steps were the dismissal of the leadership of the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company (UDP) and the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA). - the statement reads.

According to the Ministry of Development, the resignation of the head of PJSC "UDP" has already been supported by the recently formed supervisory board. The Ministry is now opening a transparent competition for this position and, in parallel, initiating the creation of a supervisory board at USPA.

The ministry noted that such measures will also be implemented in the field of railway and transport services, and aviation.

