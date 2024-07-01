The law on partnerships, including same-sex partnerships, came into force in Latvia

In Latvia , a new legal form of relationship, the institution of partnership, has officially entered into force. Starting today, July 1, two people of either sex can register a partnership, which will provide them with more legal rights, as well as social guarantees and tax benefits. This was reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

Starting July 1, two adults of either sex who are in a close relationship and have a common household will be able to legally enter into a partnership with any notary public in Latvia.

It is noted that the notarized partnership deed will allow them to make decisions related to each other's health and treatment, as well as receive social guarantees and tax benefits. The partnership will be terminated in case of death of one of the partners, marriage of one or both partners, or their mutual desire to terminate such a legal form of relationship through the court.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs has welcomed the entry into force of the new legal form of relations. "A long way, the right step," the Latvian president wrote on Facebook.

As noted, there is already the first same-sex couple to register a partnership in the country on the night of July 1.

