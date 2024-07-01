The law on partnerships, including same-sex partnerships, came into force in Latvia

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 69965 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 78421 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99062 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 177564 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 223176 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137504 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365259 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180902 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149186 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197676 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 69965 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64750 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 78421 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79618 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99062 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 6582 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10117 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14495 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35721 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37448 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The law on partnerships, including same-sex partnerships, came into force in Latvia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15384 views

Latvia has officially introduced a new legal form of relationship - the institution of partnership, which allows two adults of either sex to register a partnership and receive legal rights, social guarantees and tax benefits.

The law on partnerships, including same-sex partnerships, came into force in Latvia

In Latvia , a new legal form of relationship, the institution of partnership, has officially entered into force. Starting today, July 1, two people of either sex can register a partnership, which will provide them with more legal rights, as well as social guarantees and tax benefits. This was reported by UNN with reference to DW. 

Details 

Starting July 1, two adults of either sex who are in a close relationship and have a common household will be able to legally enter into a partnership with any notary public in Latvia.

It is noted that the notarized partnership deed will allow them to make decisions related to each other's health and treatment, as well as receive social guarantees and tax benefits. The partnership will be terminated in case of death of one of the partners, marriage of one or both partners, or their mutual desire to terminate such a legal form of relationship through the court.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs has welcomed the entry into force of the new legal form of relations. "A long way, the right step," the Latvian president wrote on Facebook. 

As noted, there is already the first same-sex couple to register a partnership in the country on the night of July 1.

Georgian Parliament passes anti-LGBT law in first reading27.06.24, 14:24 • 16396 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Deutsche Welle
Latvia
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40