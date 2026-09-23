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The Kremlin said that Putin is ready to meet with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3326 views

Peskov said that Putin and Trump are ready for a new meeting, but no agreements have been reached. The Kremlin sees no conditions for negotiations with Ukraine.

The Kremlin said that Putin is ready to meet with Trump
Illustrative photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for a new meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said. At the same time, according to him, there are currently no specific agreements regarding a meeting between the leaders, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, in their telephone conversations, both politicians "always emphasize their readiness" to meet.

"Presidents Putin and Trump always emphasize their readiness in their telephone conversations to hold another meeting later, if necessary," the Kremlin representative said.

At the same time, he noted that "so far there are no specifics regarding any meetings at the highest level."

Speaking about the resumption of peace talks with Ukraine, he said that the Russian authorities currently see no "preconditions" for this.

"There are currently no preconditions for moving toward a peaceful negotiating track," he said.

"If necessary" — Trump responds on whether he will impose sanctions against Russia22.09.26, 18:45 • 6208 views

According to Peskov, Russia retains "its openness" to a diplomatic settlement, but does not see the same openness from the other side.

"The militarization of Ukraine is continuing. European states are trying to find more and more money to purchase weapons. The Kyiv regime continues its rather terrorist activity," he said.

He also commented on the possibility of a personal meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, again stating that the Ukrainian leader would have to come to Moscow for this.

"All the necessary security guarantees will be provided to him. He knows perfectly well what decisions need to be made. Otherwise, holding meetings at the highest level before work has been carried out at the expert level would be inappropriate," Peskov emphasized.

Putin is ready to meet to bring an end to the war in Ukraine - Trump22.09.26, 21:12 • 6846 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine