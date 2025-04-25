The Kremlin is most afraid of the collapse of Russia and the destabilization of the regime - GUR

The biggest fears for the aggressor state of Russia remain the collapse of the Putin regime, change of power, destabilization within the Russian Federation and its disintegration. This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, during his speech at the Kyiv Stratcom Forum 2025, reports UNN.

The Russian leadership is afraid of several factors. The first is the destabilization of the regime and the change of power. The second is destabilization within the aggressor state, as it is a large territory and a multinational country. The third challenge is to prevent the split or collapse of the Russian Federation, that is, to preserve it as it is - he noted.

Skibitskyi emphasized that the Kremlin's fears are used in the fight against the aggressor.

"Of course, we know this and take it into account," Vadym Skibitskyi added.

He reminded that Moscow continues to implement hybrid methods - commits war crimes and lies.

Take at least the night of April 24 - powerful shelling and missile strikes. All this is presented as if the main goal of the Russian Federation was to destroy the enterprises of the defense complex. And I am sure that in the European media space, Russian resources will spread exactly this version, although the reality is completely different. The task of strategic communications is to show the real picture - said Vadym Skibitskyi.

