The Kremlin is most afraid of the collapse of Russia and the destabilization of the regime - GUR

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 10708 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 17657 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

09:10 AM • 24157 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
07:40 AM • 31401 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 64817 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 54926 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 89208 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 85728 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 97619 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 181078 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+24°
3m/s
32%
744 mm
Popular news

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

April 25, 04:58 AM • 42900 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 37132 views

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

07:41 AM • 15501 views

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

08:04 AM • 20096 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

09:29 AM • 7958 views
Publications

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 64816 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 122754 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 288540 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 178351 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 223394 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Keir Starmer

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kyiv

Pavlohrad

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 37167 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 37132 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 44572 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 76089 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 105324 views
Actual

Euro

Shahed-136

United States dollar

Facebook

Kalibr (missile family)

The Kremlin is most afraid of the collapse of Russia and the destabilization of the regime - GUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1604 views

The GUR stated that the Kremlin's biggest fears are the collapse of Putin's regime, destabilization within Russia and its disintegration. These fears are used in the fight against the aggressor.

The Kremlin is most afraid of the collapse of Russia and the destabilization of the regime - GUR

The biggest fears for the aggressor state of Russia remain the collapse of the Putin regime, change of power, destabilization within the Russian Federation and its disintegration. This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, during his speech at the Kyiv Stratcom Forum 2025, reports UNN.

The Russian leadership is afraid of several factors. The first is the destabilization of the regime and the change of power. The second is destabilization within the aggressor state, as it is a large territory and a multinational country. The third challenge is to prevent the split or collapse of the Russian Federation, that is, to preserve it as it is

- he noted.

Skibitskyi emphasized that the Kremlin's fears are used in the fight against the aggressor.

"Of course, we know this and take it into account," Vadym Skibitskyi added.

He reminded that Moscow continues to implement hybrid methods - commits war crimes and lies.

Take at least the night of April 24 - powerful shelling and missile strikes. All this is presented as if the main goal of the Russian Federation was to destroy the enterprises of the defense complex. And I am sure that in the European media space, Russian resources will spread exactly this version, although the reality is completely different. The task of strategic communications is to show the real picture

- said Vadym Skibitskyi.

GUR: preparations are already underway for the next operations to bring Ukrainians home20.04.25, 11:57 • 12367 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Brent
$65.74
Bitcoin
$94,523.20
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.23
Золото
$3,303.66
Ethereum
$1,787.63