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The Kremlin is considering canceling Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly - CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The Russian authorities are considering canceling or changing Putin’s annual address to the Federal Assembly. The CCD sees this as a crisis of the regime.

The Kremlin is considering canceling Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly - CCD

The Russian authorities are considering the possible cancellation or radical change of the format of Vladimir Putin’s annual address to the Federal Assembly. This may indicate a crisis within the regime itself, reports the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

As noted by the CCD, Putin no longer sees any point in playing along with formalities.

He does not want to pretend that the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation has any agency whatsoever. It does not influence any decisions, so the dictator no longer considers it necessary to waste time and play at imitating democracy

- the statement reads.

The Center for Countering Disinformation also noted that the consequences of the war against Ukraine for the Kremlin have become the same "elephant in the room" that even Putin and his propagandists find very difficult to ignore.

Having skipped the address in 2022 and 2025, the dictator is laying the groundwork for finally abandoning this format, since inventing a picture of "successful development" amid harsh reality is becoming increasingly difficult

- the CCD concluded.

We would like to remind you

Following the so-called elections, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans an additional rapid mobilization of several hundred thousand Russians by the end of the year, plus the same number for the following year. Ukraine, for its part, is preparing to make it as difficult as possible for Russia to implement such plans.

At the same time, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that the Russian authorities are not planning a new mass mobilization after the elections to the State Duma.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, noted that Nebenzya is lying "not without reason" and is trying to deceive not only Ukrainians and the entire world, but also Russians who are attempting to leave the country.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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