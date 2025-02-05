Russia confirms increased contacts to resolve Russia's war in Ukraine - Kremlin spokesman Peskov says work is underway through individual agencies. UNN reports with reference to roszmі.

There are indeed contacts through individual agencies, and they have recently intensified. But I can't tell you any other details, there is nothing else to say - Putin's spokesman told reporters.

Among other things, the Kremlin spokesman answered questions abou

Whether Putin considers Zelensky an enemy:

There can and should be no place for emotions. - Peskov said

Recall

In an interview with a Russian state media outlet, the Russian president spoke about his business and trusting relationship with Donald Trump. Putin also characterized these relations as pragmatic.

President Zelenskyy declared the impossibility of compromising on Ukraine's sovereignty. Zelenskyy emphasized his readiness to end the hot phase of the war through military and diplomatic instruments.

Trump: US has “very constructive talks on Ukraine”