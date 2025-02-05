The Kremlin confirms intensification of contacts with the US over Russia's war in Ukraine
Peskov announced an increase in contacts between the departments regarding the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The Kremlin spokesman refused to disclose details of the talks.
There are indeed contacts through individual agencies, and they have recently intensified. But I can't tell you any other details, there is nothing else to say
Whether Putin considers Zelensky an enemy:
There can and should be no place for emotions.
In an interview with a Russian state media outlet, the Russian president spoke about his business and trusting relationship with Donald Trump. Putin also characterized these relations as pragmatic.
President Zelenskyy declared the impossibility of compromising on Ukraine's sovereignty. Zelenskyy emphasized his readiness to end the hot phase of the war through military and diplomatic instruments.
