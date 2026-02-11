The "Krasnobalivski" drug group, which earned over UAH 20 million monthly, will face trial

The drug organization "Krasnobalivski", which earned over UAH 20 million monthly from selling cannabis, MDMA, and cocaine throughout Ukraine, has been brought to court. During searches, law enforcement officers seized almost 90 kg of drugs and over UAH 2 million in cash. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office have completed the pre-trial investigation against four members of a drug organization that sold drugs throughout Ukraine. - the message says.

The organizer of the group turned out to be a 39-year-old Kyiv resident, previously convicted of similar crimes. Another indictment against him is already being heard in court.

"Krasnobalivski" sold cannabis, MDMA, and cocaine. For conspiracy, they created closed Telegram channels where they took orders, sent geolocations of "stashes," and communicated with clients.

Payment was made exclusively by cashless means: to drop cards or crypto wallets.

During searches in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Cherkasy region, law enforcement officers seized almost 90 kg of cannabis and cash totaling about UAH 2.4 million.

The participants are charged under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal production, storage, and sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances on a large scale.

The indictment against four participants has already been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

