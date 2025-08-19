$41.340.11
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the "resolution" of the issue of a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, which will take place "in the coming days." Macron called for increased sanctions against Russia if peace talks fail.

The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - Macron

The issue of holding a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been "resolved." This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron after talks at the White House, reports UNN with reference to BFMTV.

Details

According to him, this meeting will take place "in the coming days."

At the same time, Macron called for strengthening sanctions against Russia if peace talks fail.

If this process is rejected, we all also agree that sanctions will have to be strengthened, and, in any case, this will be a position that puts more pressure on the Russian side

- said the President of France.

He emphasized that Russia "is escalating the war" and "is not giving any signal" that it wants peace.

Putin's ultimate goal is to seize as much territory as possible and weaken Ukraine

- Macron noted.

He added that the European Union will "work with the United States on the content of security guarantees" for Ukraine.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after talks at the White House, stated that the issue of Ukrainian territories "is an issue that we will leave between me and Putin."

Meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to take place within the next two weeks - Merz after White House talks19.08.25, 02:52 • 1554 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
White House
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine