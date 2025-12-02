The issue of NATO in a peace agreement will be discussed separately with the Alliance - Rutte

The issue of NATO in the agreement on ending Russia's war against Ukraine will be considered separately with the Alliance, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a press conference on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Everything related to NATO mentioned in the agreement on ending the war will obviously be considered separately with NATO," Rutte said.

According to him, "by closely coordinating actions with the Americans, we ensure that this is a separate issue for consideration."

The NATO Secretary General emphasized: "We are closely coordinating actions with the Americans and helping wherever we can, as NATO, to conclude this peace agreement." "And I can assure you that when it comes to all aspects of a potential future peace agreement on Ukraine, we are closely coordinating actions with the Americans," he noted.

Ukraine risks losing the opportunity to join NATO due to agreements between the US, the Alliance, and Russia - CNN