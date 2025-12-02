The issue of NATO in a peace agreement will be discussed separately with the Alliance - Rutte

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
12:35 PM • 3736 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 14286 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 15435 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 13012 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 15261 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 48323 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 47557 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 58638 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 49128 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 45049 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.1m/s
93%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposalDecember 2, 04:03 AM • 37787 views
Russian Armed Forces assault troops on the Pokrovsk front are looting the bodies of their comrades-in-arms - "ATESH"December 2, 05:42 AM • 4544 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVADecember 2, 07:07 AM • 28152 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNNDecember 2, 07:31 AM • 16956 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters09:30 AM • 14589 views
Publications
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 14250 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 15404 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters09:30 AM • 14613 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 48301 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 48659 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Timur Mindich
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
Republic of Ireland
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 37399 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 39646 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 96004 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 70922 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 86978 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
The Guardian

The issue of NATO in a peace agreement will be discussed separately with the Alliance - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the issue of NATO in an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine will be discussed separately with the Alliance. This issue is closely coordinated with the Americans.

The issue of NATO in a peace agreement will be discussed separately with the Alliance - Rutte

The issue of NATO in the agreement on ending Russia's war against Ukraine will be considered separately with the Alliance, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a press conference on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Everything related to NATO mentioned in the agreement on ending the war will obviously be considered separately with NATO," Rutte said.

According to him, "by closely coordinating actions with the Americans, we ensure that this is a separate issue for consideration."

The NATO Secretary General emphasized: "We are closely coordinating actions with the Americans and helping wherever we can, as NATO, to conclude this peace agreement." "And I can assure you that when it comes to all aspects of a potential future peace agreement on Ukraine, we are closely coordinating actions with the Americans," he noted.

Ukraine risks losing the opportunity to join NATO due to agreements between the US, the Alliance, and Russia - CNN01.12.25, 10:35 • 3868 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
NATO
Ukraine