The invaders advanced in several frontline areas
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops advanced near Kolisnykivka, Katerynivka, Vodyane, Vuhledar, Spirne and Ukrayinsk.
At the front, the occupiers advanced near Kolisnykivka, Katerynivka, Vodyane, Vuhledar, Spirne and Ukrainsk. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
Recall
The largest number of engagements took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors.
General Staff: 137 combat engagements on the frontline, most of them took place in Pokrovske and Kurakhove16.09.24, 01:08 • 21643 views