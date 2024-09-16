The invaders advanced in several frontline areas

At the front, the occupiers advanced near Kolisnykivka, Katerynivka, Vodyane, Vuhledar, Spirne and Ukrainsk. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

The largest number of engagements took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors.

General Staff: 137 combat engagements on the frontline, most of them took place in Pokrovske and Kurakhove