The International Register of Damage has opened all 43 categories of claims for submission

The International Register of Damage for Ukraine has opened all 43 categories of claims for compensation for losses, damage or harm caused by russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

As of today, the International Register of Damage has opened all 43 categories for claim submission. Now available are 21 categories for individuals, 11 for legal entities, and 11 for the state—the last three of which were opened today - Koretskyi reported.

According to him, the Register covers a wide range of losses and damage caused by Russian aggression—personal losses, damage to housing and property, business losses, the destruction of infrastructure, damage to cultural heritage and the environment, as well as losses incurred by the state. A total of 195,000 claims have already been submitted, more than 65,000 of which have been entered into the Register.

Additional information

Olena Shuliak, Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building, Local Governance, Regional and Urban Development, noted that the opening of the final category marked the completion of the phased launch of the claims submission system, which began on April 2, 2024.

The last categories to be opened included three categories for the state of Ukraine: B1.6 (other property losses), B3.1 (environmental damage), and B3.2 (plundering and/or appropriation of natural resources). Claims in these categories may be submitted by Ukraine, its central, regional and local authorities, as well as state and municipal institutions and organizations.

Of the 43 categories, four concern physical harm—bodily injuries, sexual violence, torture, forced labor or service. Another 29 categories concern material damage: damage to or destruction of housing, businesses and infrastructure, as well as economic losses. Ten categories cover moral harm: forced displacement, the death or disappearance of relatives, deprivation of liberty, the forced deportation of children and adults, and loss of access to healthcare and education - Shuliak noted.

Shuliak added that the submitted claims are processed by the Secretariat of the Register and will subsequently be transferred to the International Claims Commission, whose convention of establishment was adopted on December 16, 2025, at a Diplomatic Conference in The Hague. The Commission will consider the claims on their merits, determine the amount of compensation in each specific case, and adopt the relevant decisions.

Reminder

A claim to the International Register of Damage via "Diia" can still be submitted under four more categories related to access to healthcare and economic losses.