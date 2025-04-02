Incidence of ARVI for the week fell by almost a quarter, but the flu is widespread - CPH
Kyiv • UNN
The incidence of ARVI in Ukraine is 9.8% below the epidemic threshold, but influenza viruses are circulating. Since the beginning of the epidemic season, 182 people have died from influenza and ARVI.
The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections in Ukraine is 9.8% below the epidemic threshold, the incidence rate has fallen by almost a quarter in weekly terms, but there is a wide geographical spread of influenza viruses, the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health reported, UNN writes.
Details
"During the epidemic week from March 24 to March 30, 2025, 156,933 people fell ill with acute respiratory infections, including 83,243 children. This is 22.2% lower than the previous week's figures," the CPH reported.
The intensive incidence rate of acute respiratory infections, including COVID-19, as indicated, is "9.8% below the epidemic threshold calculated for Ukraine."
267 patients with COVID-19 were registered during the week. Three deaths were registered among them. The deceased had not received preventive vaccinations against COVID-19 in the past 12 months.
"Circulation of influenza viruses has been established in 23 (92%) regions, which indicates a wide geographical spread of influenza viruses in Ukraine," the CPH said.
Eight deaths were also registered among patients with influenza. The deceased had not received preventive vaccinations against influenza.
Situation since the beginning of the epidemic season
The epidemic season of influenza and ARVI began in Ukraine on September 30, 2024. In total, from September 30, 2024 to March 30, 2025, 3,860,000 people suffered from the respiratory group of infectious diseases, which is 4.1% less than in the same period of the 2023-2024 season.
Since the beginning of the current epidemic season, the number of deaths from influenza and ARVI is 182 cases, according to the CPH.