Incidence of ARVI for the week fell by almost a quarter, but the flu is widespread - CPH

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11792 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 99865 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 163771 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103465 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339928 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172180 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143986 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195881 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124445 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108088 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Incidence of ARVI for the week fell by almost a quarter, but the flu is widespread - CPH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14779 views

The incidence of ARVI in Ukraine is 9.8% below the epidemic threshold, but influenza viruses are circulating. Since the beginning of the epidemic season, 182 people have died from influenza and ARVI.

Incidence of ARVI for the week fell by almost a quarter, but the flu is widespread - CPH

The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections in Ukraine is 9.8% below the epidemic threshold, the incidence rate has fallen by almost a quarter in weekly terms, but there is a wide geographical spread of influenza viruses, the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health reported, UNN writes.

Details

"During the epidemic week from March 24 to March 30, 2025, 156,933 people fell ill with acute respiratory infections, including 83,243 children. This is 22.2% lower than the previous week's figures," the CPH reported.

The intensive incidence rate of acute respiratory infections, including COVID-19, as indicated, is "9.8% below the epidemic threshold calculated for Ukraine."

267 patients with COVID-19 were registered during the week. Three deaths were registered among them. The deceased had not received preventive vaccinations against COVID-19 in the past 12 months.

"Circulation of influenza viruses has been established in 23 (92%) regions, which indicates a wide geographical spread of influenza viruses in Ukraine," the CPH said.

Eight deaths were also registered among patients with influenza. The deceased had not received preventive vaccinations against influenza.

Situation since the beginning of the epidemic season

The epidemic season of influenza and ARVI began in Ukraine on September 30, 2024. In total, from September 30, 2024 to March 30, 2025, 3,860,000 people suffered from the respiratory group of infectious diseases, which is 4.1% less than in the same period of the 2023-2024 season.

Since the beginning of the current epidemic season, the number of deaths from influenza and ARVI is 182 cases, according to the CPH.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

COVID-19Health
Ukraine
