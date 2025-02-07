The IMF is preparing for a new mission: Ukraine may receive $900 million after the next review

The International Monetary Fund is preparing for a new mission to Ukraine, which will focus on fiscal and monetary policy, governance reforms, and debt sustainability. The dates of the mission are currently being agreed upon, and based on the results of the review, if approved by the Board of Directors, Ukraine will be able to receive another tranche of $900 million.

This was reported by the Director of the IMF Communications Department Julie Kozak, UNN reports.

As for the next mission, the technical preparations for the upcoming review are currently underway. The dates of the mission are being finalized, and as soon as they are known, we will be sure to inform you - said the IRF communications officer.

She said that during the upcoming mission, IMF staff will discuss fiscal policy with Ukraine, including progress in revenue mobilization, monetary policy for 2025, and progress in restoring debt and fiscal sustainability.

Staff will also be reviewing governance reforms, which remain a key element of the program. According to the approved disbursement schedule, subject to the completion of the next review and, of course, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors, Ukraine will have access to approximately USD 900 million for the following review - Kozak added.

Recall

Ukraine's public and guaranteed debt reached USD 166.1 billion. The weighted average cost of debt decreased from 7.79% to 5.09%, and the maturity increased from 6.27 to 12.26 years.

