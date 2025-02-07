ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
The IMF is preparing for a new mission: Ukraine may receive $900 million after the next review

The IMF is preparing for a new mission: Ukraine may receive $900 million after the next review

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111638 views

The IMF is preparing for a new mission to Ukraine to review fiscal and monetary policies. If the review is successful and approved by the Board of Directors, Ukraine could receive $900 million.

The International Monetary Fund is preparing for a new mission to Ukraine, which will focus on fiscal and monetary policy, governance reforms, and debt sustainability. The dates of the mission are currently being agreed upon, and based on the results of the review, if approved by the Board of Directors, Ukraine will be able to receive another tranche of $900 million.

This was reported by the Director of the IMF Communications Department  Julie Kozak, UNN reports.

As for the next mission, the technical preparations for the upcoming review are currently underway. The dates of the mission are being finalized, and as soon as they are known, we will be sure to inform you

- said the IRF communications officer.

She said that during the upcoming mission, IMF staff will discuss fiscal policy with Ukraine, including progress in revenue mobilization, monetary policy for 2025, and progress in restoring debt and fiscal sustainability.

Staff will also be reviewing governance reforms, which remain a key element of the program. According to the approved disbursement schedule, subject to the completion of the next review and, of course, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors, Ukraine will have access to approximately USD 900 million for the following review

- Kozak added. 

 Recall 

Ukraine's public and guaranteed debt reached USD 166.1 billion. The weighted average cost of debt decreased from 7.79% to 5.09%, and the maturity increased from 6.27 to 12.26 years.

Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko held his first meeting with the IMF representative: what was discussed17.01.25, 18:45 • 39624 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

