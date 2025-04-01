The hottest situation is in the Pokrovsk direction: 141 clashes took place on the front - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
141 combat clashes took place on the front, the greatest activity of the enemy is observed in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain enemy attacks in various areas of the front.
Details
In the Kharkiv direction, the defenders stopped four offensives in the direction of the settlements of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe, and two more combat clashes are currently ongoing in the directions of Kamyanka and Liptsy.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy struck 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzove.
In the Lyman direction, terrorists carried out 13 attacks in the direction of Novy, Myrny and Zelena Dolyna. Four assaults are currently underway.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Bilohorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, in the direction of Verkhnyokamyansky and Serebryanka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Predtechyne.
In the Toretsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 10 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Leonidivka, Dachne, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk and in the direction of Dyliivka, and two combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, terrorists attacked 45 times in the areas of the settlements of Kalynove, Tarasivka, Zelene, Kotlyne, Oleksandropil, Vodyane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoleksandrivka, Andriivka, as well as in the direction of Bohdanivka, Novosergiyivka, Romanivka, Pokrovsk. Seven combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy made 5 attempts to break through the defense in the areas of Kostyantynopol and Rozlyv. Three battles are currently underway.
In the Huliaipol direction, the aggressors attacked 5 times near Pryvilne and in the direction of Novopil.
In the Orikhiv direction, the invader unsuccessfully tried to advance 5 times in the direction of Novodanilivka and Stepove.
In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped three enemy attacks.
