Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 2424 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 12164 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

04:48 AM • 12806 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
04:00 AM • 15131 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 41838 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 118521 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 180734 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 182038 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 176496 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 190325 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

In Poltava region, a schoolboy died in a physical education lesson

May 5, 09:58 PM • 9284 views

In Hungary, treasures dating back 3,400 years were discovered on an extinct volcano

May 5, 11:26 PM • 10802 views

Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

May 5, 11:52 PM • 19151 views

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

02:03 AM • 11468 views

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

03:22 AM • 13527 views
What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

05:57 AM • 12153 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 77297 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 180732 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 182037 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 239371 views
Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 1526 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 4810 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 13436 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 78023 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 76655 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

US Secretary of Defense ordered a 20% reduction in four-star generals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1152 views

The US Secretary of Defense has ordered a 20% reduction in four-star generals and admirals. There will also be a 20% reduction in National Guard generals and a 10% reduction in other generals to optimize positions.

US Secretary of Defense ordered a 20% reduction in four-star generals
www.safia.hq.af.mil

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Monday ordered a reduction of at least 20% of four-star generals and admirals in the U.S. armed forces, according to a memo to senior Pentagon leadership, UNN reports, citing CBS News.

Details

He also ordered a reduction of at least 20% of U.S. National Guard generals and 10% of all flag officers and generals.

In a one-page memo posted on the U.S. Department of Defense website, Hegseth said that to "stimulate innovation and operational excellence, the military must be "unencumbered by unnecessary bureaucratic layers that hinder their growth and effectiveness," and part of achieving this is to "eliminate redundant force structure to optimize and streamline positions."

Hegseth announced the memo in a video on X, promising, "We're going to reallocate resources from bloated staff units to our fighters."

He did not name a timeline for the cuts, but said they would be carried out "with urgency."

Addendum

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, as of March 31, 2025, there were 38 four-star generals or admirals (the highest military rank of senior officers in the U.S. armed forces in peacetime).

Hegseth has raised questions about the number of senior military officers in the past. "We won World War II with seven four-star generals. Today we have 44 of them," Hegseth said at a meeting at the Pentagon in February.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Pete Hegseth
United States Department of Defense
The Pentagon
United States
