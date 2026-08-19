The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, who was detained while taking a bribe, was suspended from his position and remanded in custody

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, suspected of receiving $15,000, has been suspended from office, UNN reports citing the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The court suspended from office the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, who is suspected of demanding and receiving an undue benefit of $15,000 (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement reads.

The court also ordered his pretrial detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 4 million 659 thousand.

According to the investigation, the official demanded money in exchange for not taking mobilization measures against three persons liable for military service, removing them from the wanted list in the "Oberih" system, and creating conditions for their subsequent reservation at their workplaces.

In addition, he promised to assist in preventing a citizen who had already been mobilized from being accepted into a military unit and in sending him for a repeat military medical examination.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

The head of the Mykolaiv regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center was detained for a $15,000 bribe — Prosecutor General