The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced 6 new services in Diia: what can be done in the application
Kyiv • UNN
The Minister of Digital Transformation announced 6 new services in Diia. These include: display of weapons permits, eAccounts, multisharing, business services, reporting of communication problems, and Diia.Signature for legal entities.
In the near future, 6 new services will appear in the Diia app, which users often wrote about in comments, said Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, reports UNN.
“Soon, 6 more services will appear in the app that you have been waiting for and constantly writing about in the comments,” Fedorov wrote on Facebook.
The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation told what services he was talking about:
- Displaying a weapon permit. Information about weapons, permits for them will be pulled into Diia, and it will also be possible to order an extract from the Unified Register of Weapons.
- eAcces. An important service for citizens and the state. Everyone will be able to check the legality of alcohol or tobacco through Diia, and all information about the products will be contained in the electronic system.
- Multi-sharing. Ukrainians will be able to send copies of several documents, including certificates, in a few clicks.
- Services for business in the e-Entrepreneur complex. We are working on the digitalization of declarations and licenses for business. For example, licenses for fire protection works.
- Notification of communication problems. This is a crucial service during blackouts. You can report the lack of connection so that the regulator can resolve the situation.
- Diia.Signature for legal entities. It will work just like the regular Diia.Signature, but will create new business opportunities, significantly simplify and speed up the work of institutions and companies.
“We will launch a part of it very soon, and we are still solving bureaucratic issues for the rest,” added Mr. Fedorov.
New military bonds appeared in Diia - “Avdiivka” and “Debaltseve”23.10.24, 15:06 • 17480 views